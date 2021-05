RFP/IT/2021/18:SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING OF AN IP PBX SOLUTION – SABC NATIONAL ROLLOUT

RFP NUMBER: RFP/IT/2021/18 RFP TITLE: SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING OF AN IP PBX SOLUTION – SABC NATIONAL ROLLOUT

EXPECTED TIMEFRAME BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES Bid Advertisement Date 27 May 2021 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg