RFP/IT/2021/17:REPLACEMENT OF SABC IT RENTED AND OWNED SAN STORAGE AND SWITCHES FOR A LEASE PERIOD OF 5 YEARS

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 11 June 2021 @ 12h00 pm Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

Or

ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Attachments Replacement of SABC IT rented and owned SAN storage and switches for a lease period of 5 years (3) File size: 706 KB Downloads: 16