RFP/IT/2020/57: SABC MAINFRAME REPLACEMENT

RFP TITLE: RFP/IT/2020/57

SABC MAINFRAME REPLACEMENT

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Replacement of the SABC Z114 Mainframe with a Z15 BC T02 G01 Mainframe.

Tender documents are obtainable from 15 January 2021 from the following websites:

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 08 February 2021

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, Email: RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za