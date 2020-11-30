RFP/IT/2020/52:PROVISION OF VERITAS NETBACKUP SOFTWARE LICENSING AND SUPPORT FOR A PERIOD OF 36 MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 30 November 2020
Bid Closing Date and Time 21 December 2020 @ 12:00 Midday
Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever
reason it deems fit.
BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box
SABC Office
Radio Park
Henley Road; Auckland
Johannesburg
During the COVID-19 pandemic, bidders may submit bids in the tender box or
electronically until further notice. Refer to Document A for Conditions to be observed
when bidding.
Late Bid submissions will not be accepted for consideration by the SABC.