RFP/IT/2020/52:PROVISION OF VERITAS NETBACKUP SOFTWARE LICENSING AND SUPPORT FOR A PERIOD OF 36 MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 30 November 2020

Bid Closing Date and Time 21 December 2020 @ 12:00 Midday

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

During the COVID-19 pandemic, bidders may submit bids in the tender box or

electronically until further notice. Refer to Document A for Conditions to be observed

when bidding.

Late Bid submissions will not be accepted for consideration by the SABC.