RFPIT/2021/56:PROVISION OF IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES, COMPRISING THE PROVISION OF SYNDICATED IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES AND SUPPORT OVER A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES

Bid Advertisement Date 19 January 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time

11 February 2022 at 11h00 AM

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFPIT.2021.56-PROVISION OF IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES COMPRISING THE PROVISION OF SYNDICATED IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES AND SUPPRT OVER A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS

File size: 968 KB Downloads: 67