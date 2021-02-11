RFP/FIN/2021/1:PROVISION OF MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT FOR EXISTING SAP LICENCES

Bid Advertisement Date 11 February 2021

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Bid Closing Date and Time 04 March 2021 @ 12pm

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Preference point system 80/20

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg or RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za