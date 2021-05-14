RFP/CPS/2021/21:APPOINTMENT OF A WELLNESS SERVICE PROVIDER FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES

Bid Advertisement Date 14 May 2021

Bid Documents Available From

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

Bid Closing Date and Time 04 June 2021 AT 12H00 Noon

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland Park

Johannesburg