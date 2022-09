RFP/TVO/2022/49:REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPLY IP OVER SATELLITE AND MICROWAVE EQUIPMENT’S

Advertisement Date 06 SEPTEMBER 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 04 OCTOBER 2022 @ 12H00 PM

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe of this bid whenever necessary and for

whatever reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Attachments Supply IP over Satellite and Microwave Equipments

File size: 694 KB Downloads: 41