RFP/TVO/2022/36 : APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, TRAINING, HANDOVER AND SUPPORT OF THE REPLACEMENT OF TV STUDIO LIGHTING.

Bid Advertisement Date : 19 October 2022
Bid Documents Available From SABC (SOUTH AFRICAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION) Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Compulsory Briefing Session & Site Visit Date & Time See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session) that the bidder needs to take note of.
Date: 01 November 2022
Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Venue: Radio Park building, Ground floor Auditorium, Auckland Park. Gate 2 Henley Road (Next to Metro FM).
Site Walk:
Date: 01 November 2022
Time: After Briefing Session
Venue: Henley Building Closing date for Clarification Questions and Answers 5 days before the closing of the tender to allow timeous consultation and response Bid Closing Date and Time 18 November 2022 @ 12:00 noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
RFP Document downloadable below:
http://web.sabc.co.za/digital/stage/tenders/RFP-TVO–2022-36_-_Studio_Lighting_Replacement.pdf