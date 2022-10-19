RFP/TVO/2022/36 : APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, TRAINING, HANDOVER AND SUPPORT OF THE REPLACEMENT OF TV STUDIO LIGHTING.

Bid Advertisement Date : 19 October 2022

Bid Documents Available From SABC (SOUTH AFRICAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION) Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Compulsory Briefing Session & Site Visit Date & Time See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session) that the bidder needs to take note of.

Date: 01 November 2022

Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Venue: Radio Park building, Ground floor Auditorium, Auckland Park. Gate 2 Henley Road (Next to Metro FM).

Site Walk:

Date: 01 November 2022

Time: After Briefing Session

Venue: Henley Building Closing date for Clarification Questions and Answers 5 days before the closing of the tender to allow timeous consultation and response Bid Closing Date and Time 18 November 2022 @ 12:00 noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

RFP Document downloadable below:

http://web.sabc.co.za/digital/stage/tenders/RFP-TVO–2022-36_-_Studio_Lighting_Replacement.pdf