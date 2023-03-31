Bid Advertisement Date 31 March 2023
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Non – Compulsory Briefing Session Date &
Time
See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session)
14 April 2023 @ 10h00
Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session
Join on your computer, mobile app or room
device.
Click here to join the meeting
Bid Closing Date and Time 4 May 2023 @12h00pm
Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
Preference point system
90/10 preferential point system will be
applicable
RFP/TVL/2023/4:SABC TV LICENCES OPERATIONS OUTSOURCING IN TERMS OF SECTION 197 OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT 66 OF 1995 FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS
