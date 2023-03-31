RFP/TVL/2023/4:SABC TV LICENCES OPERATIONS OUTSOURCING IN TERMS OF SECTION 197 OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT 66 OF 1995 FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 31 March 2023

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Non – Compulsory Briefing Session Date &

Time

See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session)

14 April 2023 @ 10h00

Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session

Join on your computer, mobile app or room

device.

Click here to join the meeting

Bid Closing Date and Time 4 May 2023 @12h00pm

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Preference point system

90/10 preferential point system will be

applicable Attachments RFP SABC TV Licence Operation Outsourcing S197_Publish 31 March 2023

