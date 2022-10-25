RFP/TVL/2022/53 : REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR THE LOYALTY AND REWARDS PROGRAM FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS.

Bid Advertisement Date: 25 October 2022 Bid Documents Available From: National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Non-Compulsory Briefing Session Date & Time 10 November 2022 @ 11 am Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session Click here to join the meeting Bid Closing Date and Time 23 November 2022 @ 12 noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Preference point system 80/20 To access the following document click on the link below Loyalty and Rewards Program RFP