RFP/TVL/2022/1:SABC TV LICENCES OPERATIONS OUTSOURCING IN TERMS OF SECTION 197 OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT 66 OF 1995 FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS.

Bid Advertisement Date 17 May 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 10 June 2022 @12h00pm

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFP SABC TV Licence Operation Outsourcing S197 publish_ (002)

File size: 577 KB Downloads: 30