RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/3 SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND COMMISSIONING OF HOST BROADCAST MEDIA LIBRARIES

RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/3

SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND COMMISSIONING OF HOST BROADCAST MEDIA LIBRARIES.

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Supply, Delivery and

Commissioning of Host Broadcast Media Libraries

Tender documents are obtainable from 24 March 2021 from the following website:

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 19 April 2021

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland

Park, Johannesburg, and Email: RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za