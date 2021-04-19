RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/3
SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND COMMISSIONING OF HOST BROADCAST MEDIA LIBRARIES.
This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Supply, Delivery and
Commissioning of Host Broadcast Media Libraries
Tender documents are obtainable from 24 March 2021 from the following website:
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Closing Date: 19 April 2021
For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland
Park, Johannesburg, and Email: RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za