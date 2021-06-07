RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/20 SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND COMMISSIONING OF HOST BROADCAST MEDIA LIBRARIES

RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/20

SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND COMMISSIONING OF HOST BROADCAST MEDIA LIBRARIES.

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Supply, Delivery and

Commissioning of Host Broadcast Media Libraries

Tender documents are obtainable from 17 May 2021 from the following website:

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

Closing Date: 07 June 2021

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland

Park, Johannesburg, and Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Bidders are requested to submit their queries

related to the RFP via email to:

RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za