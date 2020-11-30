This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Radio Broadcast Monitoring Services for a period of 3 (Three) years.
Tender documents are obtainable from 09 November 2020 from the following websites:
Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Closing Date: 30 November 2020
For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
RFP TITLE: RFP/CE/2020/42:RADIO BROADCAST MONITORING SERVICES
This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Radio Broadcast Monitoring Services for a period of 3 (Three) years.