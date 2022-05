RFP/RIS/2022/19:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF PHYSICAL SECURITY SERVICES FOR SABC FREE STATE PROVINCIAL OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 17 May 2022

Bid Documents Available From

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za) Bid Closing Date and Time 09 June 2022 @12h00pm

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Preference point system 80/20 Attachments 1RFP Physical Security Services for SABC Free State Provincial published

File size: 674 KB Downloads: 55