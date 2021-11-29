RFP/RBF/2021/61:TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR: SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION AND CONFIGURATION OF CORE BROADCAST SYSTEMS, PERIPHERALS AND TECHNICAL FURNITURE FOR BLOEMFONTEIN’S LESEDI FM ON-AIR STUDIOS AND NEWS READING BOOTHS FACILITIES

Bid Advertisement Date 29 November 2021 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 28 January 2022 @ 12:00 noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

or

E-mail: RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Attachments Lesedi FM Procurement of Mixing Consoles Peripherals and Technical Equipment (002)

File size: 847 KB Downloads: 13