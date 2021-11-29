Attachments

Bid Advertisement Date 29 November 2021
Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Bid Closing Date and Time 28 January 2022 @ 12:00 noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.
BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box
SABC Office
Radio Park
Henley Road; Auckland
Johannesburg
or
E-mail: RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za