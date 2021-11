RFP/RBF/2020/56:UPGRADE OF UKHOZI FM AND LOTUS FM STUDIOS – TECHNICAL FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT

Bid Advertisement Date 22 November 2021

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 24 January 2022 @ 12:00 noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments Upgrade of Ukhozi FM and Lotus FM Studios Technical Furniture_ (002)

File size: 881 KB Downloads: 63