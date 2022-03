RFP/RAD/2022/9:BRAND CAMPAIGNS FOR 5FM, METROFM AND SAFM BRANDS AND SUB-BRANDS

Bid Advertisement Date 28 March 2022

Bid Documents Available From

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za) Bid Closing Date and Time 18 April 2022 @ 12h00pm

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za ELECTRONIC RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Attachments RFPRAD20229 - Bid Document

RFPRAD20229 - Bid Document Annexure B - EME Sworn Affidavit Template

