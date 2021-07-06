RFP NUMBER: RFP/TVO/2021/27 RFP TITLE: PURCHASE OF BONDED CELLULAR UNITS

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES Bid Advertisement Date 06 July 2021 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Briefing Session Date & Time The Bid Specification Committee (BSC) to make use of virtual Briefing sessions were Briefing Session is deemed necessary and cannot be avoided. See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session) that the bidder needs to take note of NONE

Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session NONE Bid Closing Date and Time 28 July 2021 AT 12H00 Noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za