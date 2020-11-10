RFP NUMBER: RFP/LOG/2020/49:APPOINTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE AS PRINCIPAL AGENT FOR THE REPAIR AND REINSTATEMENT OF SABC STUDIO 6 BUILDING STRUCTURE FOR PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

The SABC requires the services of an architect as principal agent for the building reinstatement

of the SABC burnt Henley Studio 6 building. The SABC has previously

utilized the services of an Architect as the principal agent during the investigations and

assessment outcomes for the Insurance findings and conclusion of the claim for the

burnt building. The Architect used has generated pre- implementation investigations

and assessments, which resulted in stage 1 -3 documentation and thus ultimately

produced proposed designs for the re-instatement of the Studio 6 building. The SABC

seeks the services of an architect that will provide professional consultancy services (to

conduct stage 4 -6 works as detailed below) for documentation and procurement,

administration of JBCC contract and close out of Studio 6 building re-instatement.

The documents are obtainable on National Treasury e-Tender portal

http://www.etenders.gov.za/ from 10 November 2020.

Bid Closing Date & Time 01 DECEMBER 2020@12H00 noon

Contact details

tenderqueries@sabc.co.za