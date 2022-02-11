RFP NUMBER: RFP/LOG/2021/64:SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING AND MAINTENANCE OF UPS MACHINES AND A STANDBY GENERATOR IN THE NORTH-WEST PROVINCE

Bid Advertisement Date 11 February 2022

Bid Documents Available From

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

Bid Closing Date and Time 10 March 2022 @ 12:00

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason

it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

PHYSICAL SABC Mahikeng

Cnr Dr Albert Luthuli & James Moroka Drive

Mahikeng

2745

OR

ELECTRONIC RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za