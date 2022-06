RFP NUMBER: RFP/IT/2022/25 PROVISION OF CUSTOMER INTERACTION MANAGER SYSTEM AND MAINTENANCE FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date: 28 June 2022 Bid Documents Available From: National Treasury’s tender portal :(http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website :(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Briefing Session: N/A Tender Enquiries will close 7 days before the closing date Bid Closing Date and Time: 21 July 2022 at 12h00 PM Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFP FOR RFP IT 2022 25 CUSTOMER INTERACTION MANAGEMER REPLACEMENT

File size: 784 KB Downloads: 11