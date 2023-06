RFP/LOG/2023/18: RFP TITLE: THE APPOINTMENT OF A CONTRACTOR TO UPGRADE LIFTS AND ESCALATORS AT THE SABC AUCKLAND PARK OFFICES FOR FIVE (05) YEARS WITH FIVE (5) YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN.

RFP/LOG/2023/18:

RFP TITLE: THE APPOINTMENT OF A CONTRACTOR TO UPGRADE LIFTS AND ESCALATORS AT THE SABC AUCKLAND PARK OFFICES FOR FIVE (05) YEARS WITH FIVE (5) YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN.

2nd Compulsory Briefing session 15th June 2023 (This is a follow up briefing session to cover for the addendum no 1 changes)

1st: Site Visit: 21 June 2023

2nd: Site Visit: 23 June 2023

New tender closing date 28th July 2023 @12h00pm