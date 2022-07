RFP/LOG/2022/5 : PROVISION OF CLEANING SERVICES AND SUPPLY OF HYGIENE PRODUCTS FOR SABC NW FOR PERIOD OF 36 MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 25 July 2022 Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Compulsory Briefing Session Date & Time

03 August 2022 @10:00

Venue

SABC NW TV STUDIO 2, CNR DR ALBERT LUTHULI DRIVE AND JAMES MOROKA, MMABATHO, NORTH WEST

Bid Closing Date and Time

23 August 2022 @12:00

Contact details

Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFP-LOG-2022-5

File size: 638 KB Downloads: 24