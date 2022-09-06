Attachments

Bid Advertisement Date 06 September 2022
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Non-Compulsory Briefing Session Date &
Time
See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing
Session)
13 September 2022 @ 11h00
Site Walk 14 September 2022 @ 11h00
Closing date for Clarification Questions and
Answers
Two weeks before the closing of the tender to
allow timeous consultation and response
Bid Closing Date and Time 05 October 2022 @ 12H00
Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
Preference point system 80/20 preferential point system will be used