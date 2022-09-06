Attachments

RFP/LOG/2022/47:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE, TECHNICAL SUPPORT, SUPPLY OF SPARES AND REPAIRS OF SWITCHGEARS, TRANFORMERS AND ASSOCIATED CONTROL PLANT AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK FOR FIVE YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 06 September 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Non-Compulsory Briefing Session Date &

Time

See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing

Session)

13 September 2022 @ 11h00

Site Walk 14 September 2022 @ 11h00

Closing date for Clarification Questions and

Answers

Two weeks before the closing of the tender to

allow timeous consultation and response

Bid Closing Date and Time 05 October 2022 @ 12H00

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Preference point system 80/20 preferential point system will be used