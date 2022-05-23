RFP/LOG/2022/ 24:PROVISION OF CLEANING SERVICES, SUPPLY OF CLEANING CONSUMABLES AND EQUIPMENT FOR SABC LIMPOPO FOR THE PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 23 May 2022
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Briefing Session Date & Time
Non-Compulsory Briefing
Date: 03 June 2022
Venue: SABC POLOKWANE
19 Hospital Street
Time: 10:00
Bid Closing Date and Time 24 June 2022 @ 12:00
Contact details Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
Electronic submissions RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
Bids Delivery
SABC Tender Box
SABC POLOKWANE
CNR LANDROS MARE AND HOSPITAL
POLOKWANE

Attachments