Bid Advertisement Date 23 May 2022
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Briefing Session Date & Time
Non-Compulsory Briefing
Date: 03 June 2022
Venue: SABC POLOKWANE
19 Hospital Street
Time: 10:00
Bid Closing Date and Time 24 June 2022 @ 12:00
Contact details Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
Electronic submissions RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
Bids Delivery
SABC Tender Box
SABC POLOKWANE
CNR LANDROS MARE AND HOSPITAL
POLOKWANE
RFP/LOG/2022/ 24:PROVISION OF CLEANING SERVICES, SUPPLY OF CLEANING CONSUMABLES AND EQUIPMENT FOR SABC LIMPOPO FOR THE PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS
