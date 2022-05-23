RFP/LOG/2022/ 24:PROVISION OF CLEANING SERVICES, SUPPLY OF CLEANING CONSUMABLES AND EQUIPMENT FOR SABC LIMPOPO FOR THE PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 23 May 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Briefing Session Date & Time

Non-Compulsory Briefing

Date: 03 June 2022

Venue: SABC POLOKWANE

19 Hospital Street

Time: 10:00

Bid Closing Date and Time 24 June 2022 @ 12:00

Contact details Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Electronic submissions RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za

Bids Delivery

SABC Tender Box

SABC POLOKWANE

CNR LANDROS MARE AND HOSPITAL

POLOKWANE Attachments RFP - Provision of Cleaning Services for SABC Limpopo

File size: 479 KB Downloads: 33