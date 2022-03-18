RFP/LOG/2021/70:THE APPOINTMENT OF A BUILDING CONTRACTOR FOR REINSTATEMENT AND REPAIRS TO STUDIO 6 AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK

Bid Advertisement Date 18 March 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

NB!! Compulsory site inspection

24 March 2022 @ 10h00-11h30 AM

25 March 2022@9h00-12h00

Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session

Bid Closing Date and Time 08 April 2022 @12h00 PM

A minimum of 7 GB :CIDB Grading is applicable for this bid

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

NB: BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND ONLINE COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION,

AND SITE INSPECTION, NON-ATTENDANCE WILL LEAD TO DISQUALIFICATION. ALSO,

NOTE THAT ATTENDANCE WILL BE VERIFIED AGAINST MS TEAMS REGISTER!!!!