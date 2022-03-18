RFP/LOG/2021/70:THE APPOINTMENT OF A BUILDING CONTRACTOR FOR REINSTATEMENT AND REPAIRS TO STUDIO 6 AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK

Bid Advertisement Date 18 March 2022
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
NB!! Compulsory site inspection
24 March 2022 @ 10h00-11h30 AM
25 March 2022@9h00-12h00
Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session
Bid Closing Date and Time 08 April 2022 @12h00 PM
A minimum of 7 GB :CIDB Grading is applicable for this bid
The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever
reason it deems fit.
NB: BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND ONLINE COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION,
AND SITE INSPECTION, NON-ATTENDANCE WILL LEAD TO DISQUALIFICATION. ALSO,
NOTE THAT ATTENDANCE WILL BE VERIFIED AGAINST MS TEAMS REGISTER!!!!