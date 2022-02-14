RFP/LOG/2021/35:PANEL OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR VARIOUS ENGINEERING ADVISORY SERVICES FOR THE SABC PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 14 February 2022

Bid Documents Available From

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za) Bid Closing Date and Time 11 March 2022 @ 12:00

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Applicable Preference Point System 80/20 OR 90/10

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

PHYSICAL SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

OR

ELECTRONIC RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Attachments RFPLOG202135 - Bid Document (002)

File size: 477 KB Downloads: 20