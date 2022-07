RFP/IT/2022/38:PROVISION OF IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES, COMPRISING THE PROVISION OF SYNDICATED IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES AND SUPPORT OVER A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 28 July 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time

25 August 2022 @ 12h00

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Preference point system 80/20 Preferential Point system will be used Attachments IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES COMPRISING THE PROVISION OF SYNDICATED IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES AND SUPPORT FOR 3 YEARS (003)

File size: 786 KB Downloads: 38