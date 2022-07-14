RFP/IT/2022/26:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, TRAINING, HANDOVER AND SUPPORT OF THE STUDIO PRODUCTION CAMERA REPLACEMENT

Bid Advertisement Date 14 July 2022
Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC (SOUTH AFRICAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION) Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Friday Closing date for Clarification Questions and Answers Ten days before the closing of the tender to allow timeous consultation and response MS TEAMS: Link for virtual Compulsory Briefing Session Click here to join the meeting
Bid Closing Date and Time 16 August 2022@ 12h00 pm Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za