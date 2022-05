RFP/IT/2022/16:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, TRAINING, HANDOVER AND SUPPORT OF THE MCR ROUTER REPLACEMENT FOR A PERIOD OF TEN (10) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 18 May 2022 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 18 June 2022 @ 12H00 Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za PLEASE CLICK THE BELOW LINK FOR TENDER DOCUMENT: RFP.IT.2022.16-APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING TRAINING HANDOVER AND SUPPORT OF THE MCR ROUTER REPLACEMENT