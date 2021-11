RFP/IT/2021/66:PURCHASE, INSTALLATION AND COMMISIONING OF AN INTERGRATED OVER THE TOP (OTT) SOLUTION FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 22 November 2021 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 18 January 2022 AT 12H00 Noon Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments Intergrated OTT for a period of 5 years _

