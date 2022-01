RFP/IT/2021/65:PROVISION OF RADIO PLAYOUT & SCHEDULE COPY SOFTWARE FOR AN EMERGENCY RADIO PLAYOUT SYSTEM FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 11 January 2022 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Briefing Session (Non-Compulsory) 19 January 2022 at 09:00 The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit. Attachments Provision of Software for an Emergency Radio Playout System - Final - (003)

File size: 619 KB Downloads: 6