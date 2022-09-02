RFP/FIN/2022/42:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO DO AN ASSESSMENT OF THE SABC’S CURRENT & FUTURE ERP REQUIREMENTS AND TO PROVIDE A RECOMMENDATION ON THE BEST SOLUTION FOR THE ORGANIZATION

Bid Advertisement Date 02 September 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 23 September 2022 @ 12:00 noon

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

or

E-mail: RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za

ENSURE THAT YOUR LINKS FOR WE-TRANSFER Attachments SABCs current future ERP

File size: 614 KB Downloads: 15