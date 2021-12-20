RFP/FIN/2021/42:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPLY AND IMPLEMENT TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Appointment

of a Service Provider to Supply and Implement Travel and Expense Management System

Tender documents are obtainable from 18 November 2021 from the following websites:

• Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

• SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 20 December 2021

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road,

Auckland Park, Johannesburg, and Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za