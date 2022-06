RFP/ENG/2022/17:REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF STUDIO TECHNICAL EQUIPMENT AND STUDIO TECHNICAL FURNITURE FOR SABC A1 RADIO STUDIOS.

Bid Advertisement Date 23 June 2022 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 28 July 2022 @ 12pm Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg or RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Attachments RFP -Purchase of technical equipment and furniture for A1 Studio upgrade review

File size: 361 KB Downloads: 9