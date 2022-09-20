RFP/COM/2022/52:THE APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE PROVISION FOR THE LISTENING, ENGAGEMENT AND PUBLISHING TOOL FOR SABC FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 20 September 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

No briefing session. Service providers can

email questions on the contact details

provided.

RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za

Bid Closing Date and Time 11 October 2022 @12h00 PM

Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Attachments Listening Engagement and Publishing tool for SABC for a period of three (3) years

File size: 615 KB Downloads: 19