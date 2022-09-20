Bid Advertisement Date 20 September 2022
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
No briefing session. Service providers can
email questions on the contact details
provided.
RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
Bid Closing Date and Time 11 October 2022 @12h00 PM
Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
RFP/COM/2022/52:THE APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE PROVISION FOR THE LISTENING, ENGAGEMENT AND PUBLISHING TOOL FOR SABC FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS
