RFP/COM/2021/63:A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR CREATIVE AGENCIES FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 13 December 2021 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 07 February 2022 @ 12pm Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFP -Panel of service providers for creative Agencies_

File size: 555 KB Downloads: 56