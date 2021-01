RFI/TVO/2021/1:Supply and Installation of Camera and Communication Equipment for Provincial Studios

This RFI calls for request for information for supply and installation of camera and communication equipment for Provincial studios.

RFI documents are obtainable from 22 January 2021 from the following websites:  Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za  SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 5 February 2021 For enquiries: E-mail: skhisazanan@sabc.co.za