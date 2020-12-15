This RFI calls for information for the provision of DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION.
RFI documents are obtainable from 3 December 2020 from the following websites:
Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Closing Date: 15 December 2020
For enquiries E-mail: skhisazanan@sabc.co.za
RFI/TVL/2020/12:REQUEST FOR INFORMATION FOR THE PROVISION OF DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION
