RFI/TVL/2020/12:REQUEST FOR INFORMATION FOR THE PROVISION OF DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

This RFI calls for information for the provision of DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTION.

RFI documents are obtainable from 3 December 2020 from the following websites:

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 15 December 2020

For enquiries E-mail: skhisazanan@sabc.co.za