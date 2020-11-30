This RFI calls for information for the provision of an over-the top (OTT) Media Streaming Platform.
RFI documents are obtainable from 30 October 2020 from the following websites:
Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Closing Date: 30 November 2020
For enquiries contact: Nombulelo Skhisazana E-mail: skhisazanan@sabc.co.za
RFI/IT/2020/9:REQUEST FOR INFORMATION FOR THE PROVISION OF OTT MEDIA STREAMING PLATFORM
