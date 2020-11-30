RFI/IT/2020/9:REQUEST FOR INFORMATION FOR THE PROVISION OF OTT MEDIA STREAMING PLATFORM

This RFI calls for information for the provision of an over-the top (OTT) Media Streaming Platform.

RFI documents are obtainable from 30 October 2020 from the following websites:

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 30 November 2020

For enquiries contact: Nombulelo Skhisazana E-mail: skhisazanan@sabc.co.za