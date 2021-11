RFI/TVO/2021/7:Outside Broadcast Unit Replacement

This RFI calls for request for information for replacement of a 6 Camera base band OB Unit with a 10 Camera internet protocol (IP) based outside broadcast production truck that will be capable of broadcasting various productions, together with a support tender/generator truck.

RFI documents are obtainable from 17 November 2021 from the following website: • SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 10 December 2021 For enquiries: E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za