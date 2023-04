RFI/RBF/2023/2:A Vehicle with a built in PA system and Generator Combination in Eastern Cape

RFI Advertisement Date 31 March 2023 RFI Available from Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders Briefing Session 13 April 2023 at 10H00 – On Teams Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 362 370 075 523 Passcode: 9rS94d RFI Closing Date and Time 05 May 2023 at 12H00 Contact details Nombulelo Ntozini NtoziniN@sabc.co.za Attachments RFI PA System and Generator (002)

File size: 180 KB Downloads: 4