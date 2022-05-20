RFI/LOG/2022/1:Available Office space for rental with an option to purchase to accommodate Broadcasting Centre in Mbombela

This EOI calls for information on available offices for rental with an option to purchase for accommodating the regional offices of the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Mbombela.

The SABC is a national public broadcaster and has been declared a National Key Point area.

EOI documents are obtainable from the following websites: • SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 20th May 2022 at 12:00.

For enquiries: E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT AN RFP WILL ONLY BE ISSUED TO COMPANIES THAT SHOWED INTEREST TO THIS REQUEST BY RESPONDING TO THISREQUEST AND HAVE MET THE MINIMUM QUALIFYING CRIRETIA STIPULATED UNDER ITEM NUMBER 6 OF THIS DOCUMENT.