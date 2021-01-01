Advertisement
PUBLICATION OF AWARD – RFP/SCM/2022/12 – A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR THE PROVISION OF CAR SERVICES FOR SABC FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (05) YEARS ON AN “AS AND WHEN REQUIRED” BASIS
Attachments
Publishing of award-RFP-SCM-2022-12 A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR THE PROVISION OF CAR SERVICES
File size:
104 KB
Downloads:
3
