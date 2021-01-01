Advertisement
Home
About
About
SABC Board
SABC Divisions
SABC Sales
SABC Technology Division
Video Entertainment
Content Submission
News & Current Affairs
SABC Platforms
TV
SABC 1
SABC 2
SABC 3
Radio
SABC News
SABC Sport
SABC Education
TV Licences
Advertise
Careers
Careers
MEDIA CENTRE
Media Statement
Blog
Reports & Policies
Reports
Annual Reports
SABC Editorial Policies
DTT
Tenders
Contact Us
Contact
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Home
About
About
SABC Board
SABC Divisions
SABC Sales
SABC Technology Division
Video Entertainment
Content Submission
News & Current Affairs
SABC Platforms
TV
SABC 1
SABC 2
SABC 3
Radio
SABC News
SABC Sport
SABC Education
TV Licences
Advertise
Careers
Careers
MEDIA CENTRE
Media Statement
Blog
Reports & Policies
Reports
Annual Reports
SABC Editorial Policies
DTT
Tenders
Contact Us
Contact
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
PUBLICATION OF AWARD – RFP/HC/2021/71 – A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR THE PRO-VISION OF HR TRAINING SERVICES FOR SABC FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS AS AND WHEN REQUIRED
Attachments
Award-RFP-HC-2021-71-HR PANEL OF TRAINING
File size:
217 KB
Downloads:
15
PUBLICATION OF AWARD – RFP/COM/2022/4: APPOINTMENT OF A MEDIA BUYING AGENCY FOR AMPLIFYING SABC BRAND CAMPAIGNS FOR A PERIOD OF TWELVE (12) MONTHS
RFQ/LOG/2022/130:MAINTENANCE, SERVICE AND REPAIRS OF X-RAY MACHINE AND WALK-THROUGH METAL DETECTOR FOR A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS AT SABC OFFICES MBOMBELA
SABC © 2021
About the SABC
Contact Us
Jobs
Tenders
Advertise
Disclaimer
SABC Board
Press Releases