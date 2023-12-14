MEDIA STATEMENT | THE SOUTH AFRICAN RECONCILIATION BAROMETER SURVEY 2023 SHOWS THAT THE SABC LEADS THE PACK IN INSTITUTIONS THAT THE PUBLIC HAS CONFIDENCE IN

Johannesburg – Thursday, 14 December 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation

(SABC) is proud to announce that the South African Reconciliation Barometer (SARB) Survey 2023 declared the public service broadcaster as an organisation that the South African public has confidence in. According to the survey, the SABC is placed at the number one spot and accounts for 57% of the South African citizens’ confidence in the public service broadcaster.

The SABC’s Acting Group Chief Executive, Mr. Lungile Binza stated that “we are very thrilled about this news, and we would like to thank the millions of South African citizens who are consistently captivated on our platforms. This accolade is an indication of the continuous efforts to employ the best strategies to build, attract and retain audiences, as well as ensure that all our stakeholders’ needs are catered for”.

Mr. Binza added that “this achievement also says a lot about our commitment to consistently provide quality programming and content delivery. It is a clear affirmation that our brands remain relevant in a fragmented media landscape and continue to serve as the primary source of information that the South African citizenry has confidence in. It is more encouraging now that we are approaching the national elections, and this kind of affirmation really goes a long way in boosting the morale of our employees as this achievement is because of the hard work that our diverse teams have consistently delivered”.

The SABC remain committed to delivering its country duty by serving the millions of South African citizens.

