MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ACQUIRES THE BROADCASTING RIGHTS FOR EPL

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 19 July 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the world’s most followed football league, The English Premier League via a partnership with Gemini Sports Media through the rights holders Infront Sports France.

The acquisition of The English Premier League is testament to the SABC’s commitment to continuously fulfill its public service mandate by providing access of sports of national interest to South African citizens.

The English Premier League 2023/2024 season will kick-off on 12 August 2023 and will be broadcast to South Africa across the SABC Sport linear TV and digital platforms, which include www.sabcsport.com and SABC+

The English Premier SABC Sport will be the primary broadcast platform for the live presentation of matches with SABC 3, www.sabcsport.com and SABC+ also carrying the games live simultaneously. This is in line with the SABC Sport’s strategic objective of making the world’s greatest football league available to all audiences.

All the live match presentations will include a live studio build up with match previews and latest team and player news, presented by the SABC Sport anchors and top analysts, both on TV and Digital platforms.

As part of the “always-on” digital strategy, all the latest news, score updates, log table, streaming services and live match commentary will be available on the SABC Sport digital platforms, ensuring that the audiences don’t miss a single minute of the English Premier League

The SABC’s Head of Sport, Ms Keletso Totlhanyo stated that “The acquisition of the league has always been a strategic direction of the SABC. The English Premier League creates various marketing opportunities for the SABC Sport and other SABC brands. We will optimally use this event to create a sense of euphoria for South Africans everywhere and we look forward to a long lasting partnership with Gemini Sport Media”.

Gemini Sport Media spokesperson Carrie Davis stated “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the SABC. The EPL presents a tremendous opportunity for brands to connect with a broad audience of sports fans. Our mission is to make the EPL accessible to all South Africans, ensuring that the excitement and passion of this league reach every corner of the country.

Gemini and SABC Sport will also be hosting a EPL Fantasy league and the winners will get loads of prizes: To join the Gemini Sport – SABC League use League code: 7w0vb7 on the official EPL App.

