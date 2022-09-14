MEDIA STATEMENT | MR GARY RATHBONE RESIGNS AS THE SABC HEAD OF SPORT

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 14 September 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the resignation of its Head of Sport, Mr Gary Rathbone, who leaves at the end of September 2022.

During his two-year tenure, Mr Rathbone made a significant contribution to SABC Sport’s content offering. He was particularly instrumental in the launch of its 24/7 SABC Sports channel.

The SABC wishes Mr Rathbone well in his future endeavours.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 071 877 0513